Christian County Sheriff’s Office investigating death at Nixa Junior High as suicide

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - Christian County Sheriff Brad Cole says a preliminary investigation indicates the the death of a student at Nixa Junior High Tuesday was a suicide.

Deputies responded to the school around 9:30 a.m. A school resource deputy on campus rendered medical aid to the student. He later died at a hospital.

Sheriff Cole says the scene was immediately secured by other responding school resource deputies until detectives arrived and processed the scene. At this time Christian County detectives, school resource deputies and the Christian County coroner continue to investigate the incident.

An autopsy is scheduled for Wednesday.

To report a correction or typo, please email digitalnews@ky3.com

Copyright 2020 KY3. All rights reserved.