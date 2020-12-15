Advertisement

Christian County Sheriff’s Office investigating death at Nixa Junior High as suicide

Nixa Junior High
Nixa Junior High(ky3)
By KY3 Staff
Published: Dec. 15, 2020 at 3:01 PM CST|Updated: 1 hours ago
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - Christian County Sheriff Brad Cole says a preliminary investigation indicates the the death of a student at Nixa Junior High Tuesday was a suicide.

Deputies responded to the school around 9:30 a.m. A school resource deputy on campus rendered medical aid to the student. He later died at a hospital.

Sheriff Cole says the scene was immediately secured by other responding school resource deputies until detectives arrived and processed the scene. At this time Christian County detectives, school resource deputies and the Christian County coroner continue to investigate the incident.

An autopsy is scheduled for Wednesday.

Steve Grant; Linda Simmons & Family