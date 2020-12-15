City leaders in Springfield extend masking ordinance into April

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - City leaders in Springfield Monday night extended its masking ordinance into the spring.

The extension, lasting until April 9, passed on an 8-0 vote with one abstention from Phyllis Ferguson. The ordinance would have expired without out a vote in early January. City leaders heard arguments from both sides of the issue Monday night.

The council added a line to the current ordinance allowing you to take off the mask for photos after a Baptism.

The vote comes as Springfield received its first shipment of the COVID-19 vaccine on Monday. Health officials first administered the vaccine to nurses at Mercy Hospital.

Mercy representatives report 205 deaths from the virus. CoxHealth reports 240 deaths from the virus.

