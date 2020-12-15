City of Springfield denies request fo tents, tarps as shelter for homeless in winter months

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - The city of Springfield denied a request from the Springfield chapter of the NAACP to allow the homeless to use tents and tarps as shelter over the winter months. The organization made the request because of a lack of shelter space.

Homeless advocates in the Springfield community have discussed the need for more cold weather shelters space for months. With only a few churches currently offering shelter, the NAACP Economic Justice Task Force asked the city to lift the anti camping ordinance in the city. It suggested the vacant CVS building at Glenstone and Sunshine as a shelter, but have had issues scheduling an inspection with the city. The task force sent a letter to the city, asking tents and tarps be allowed in designated places around the community, with security patrols, meal deliveries, port-a-potties and trash clean up. Connecting Grounds Church offered to pay for the cost of providing the services.

The city says it thoroughly evaluated the suggestions, but sent a letter in response yesterday, turning down the request. City leaders contend allowing tents and tarps across the city would create an unsafe environment and would not balance the use expectations of our community. They explain in the response the active partnership with the Ozarks Alliance to End Homelessness and the current cold weather shelters are not full. Up to three more cold weather shelters could also open soon.

City leaders that say they are eager to work with the NAACP task force and encourage them to work with the Ozarks Alliance to End Homelessness.

