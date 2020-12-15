The coronavirus vaccine arrives in Springfield with first shots given to Mercy nurses

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - Monday was a history making day all across the country as doses of the first coronavirus vaccine arrived in cities all across the country including Springfield.

At around 7:30 a.m., a truck carrying 5,850 doses of the newly approved Pfizer vaccine arrived at Springfield’s Mercy hospital. CoxHealth is getting the Moderna vaccine which is expected to arrive next week.

It is unfortunately too late for some 300,000 Americans, but this weekend 2.9 million doses of Pfizer’s coronavirus vaccine were shipped from its plant in Michigan to 636 sites across the country after the FDA and CDC gave their approvals for its emergency use.

Around 3:30 p.m. Springfield’s history-making moment took place when the first inoculations were given simultaneously to nurses Wanda Brown and Tracy Hill.

“We’re part of history now,” Brown said. “I could barely feel it.”

“It was painless,” Hill added of taking the shot. “I’m relieved, excited. A little bit more hopeful for the future maybe.”

Front-line health care workers are among the first to get the shots along with long-term health care facility patients and staff because they are dealing with the deadly virus every day.

“I’m working in an area where we are at high risk so now I can feel like I’m doing even more to protect my family,” Brown said.

“We’re still going to socially distance, wear our masks and wash our hands,” Hill said. “I just hope more people follow suit with the vaccine.”

The Pfizer vaccine, which was shown to be 95 percent effective at preventing symptomatic COVID-19 during its trial period, arrives as the U.S. is in its worst depths of the pandemic. America leads the world with more than 16 million cases and 300,000 deaths with record highs in new cases as well.

“It reminds us that while we’re going to feel safer it’s going to take three or four months to get the better part of us vaccinated and it’s probably the worst three or four months ahead in terms of admissions and loss of lives,” said CoxHealth President/CEO Steve Edwards. “As one of the national experts said we’ll probably have another 9/11 in terms of casualties each day in the next couple of months. So this is still real.”

CoxHealth is set to receive the Moderna vaccine this week even possibly before it’s approved and will store the doses until they’re allowed to distribute them. The FDA will take up approval on Thursday and hopefully inoculations will start next Monday, December 21.

“Hopefully the week of Christmas we’ll start getting our employees vaccinated here at Cox,” Edwards said. “I told my wife it felt like it did when I was kid and I watched a man land on the moon. It’s an incredible scientific achievement and it fills you with hope and admiration for science. I had an employee say, ‘It’s like the best Christmas ever! I’m getting my vaccine on Christmas Eve and I couldn’t be more excited!’ That’s how people in health care feel about it in general.”

Mercy offered to share its Pfizer vaccine with CoxHealth, but Edwards, while appreciating the gesture, turned it down.

“The state directions are to focus on one vaccine at each hospital and not two and that’s because of the confusion of administering that booster follow-up,” Edwards explained. So it’s logistical.”

Those who receive the Pfizer vaccine will need a booster shot three weeks later.

Moderna vaccine recipients will need a booster after a month.

