FIRST ALERT WEATHER: A cold afternoon, light snow possible tonight

Clouds will gradually thicken today as a result of incoming low pressure from the west. The low pressure is responsible for colder temperatures this afternoon. Highs will only sit in the middle and upper 30s, but we’ll struggle to warm up.

Cold day ahead with flurries tonight (KYTV)

The afternoon will have a light breeze blowing, and it’ll be enough to cause some wind chill. Expect it to feel like the 20s outdoors.

Heavy snow is forecasted out in Oklahoma today but as the system moves eastward it will struggle to find moisture and essentially fall apart. Even so, as the low pressure tracks to our south some flurries to a light dusting of snow is possible in the Ozarks. Exact locations are hard to pinpoint but expect the system to move in late afternoon, early evening. Clearing out by midnight. Given the timeline of the flurries and snow moving in, there is potential for it to make roadways slick. Drive carefully if you are out tonight, especially in higher elevations and on bridges and overpasses.

Temperatures tonight are plummeting again to the lower 20s. Tomorrow the clouds will clear and we’ll have temperatures reach the upper 30s.

We have a few warmer days ahead of us. 50s can be expected Friday. Then a weak front comes through which will bring a little rain Saturday for our Arkansas counties. This front will also cool temperatures ever so slightly Saturday to the upper 40s.

Overall, expect for today, this upcoming week is looking quieter and mild.