Giuliani backs Missouri letter questioning election results

FILE - In this Nov. 19, 2020, file photo, former New York Mayor Rudy Giuliani, a lawyer for...
FILE - In this Nov. 19, 2020, file photo, former New York Mayor Rudy Giuliani, a lawyer for President Donald Trump, speaks during a news conference at the Republican National Committee headquarters, in Washington. Giuliani urged Michigan Republican activists on Wednesday, Nov. 2, 2020, to pressure the GOP-controlled Legislature to "step up" and award the state's 16 electoral votes to Trump despite Democrat Joe Biden's 154,000-vote victory.(AP Photo/Jacquelyn Martin)
By Associated Press
Published: Dec. 15, 2020 at 12:30 PM CST|Updated: 47 minutes ago
JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. (AP) — A panel of Missouri lawmakers has given approval to a resolution questioning the integrity of the presidential election.

The St. Louis Post-Dispatch reports that a House committee on Monday voted 6-3 in favor of the resolution. President Donald Trump’s lawyer Rudy Giuliani was among those who testified in favor of the bill on Zoom.

Trump and his allies have lost dozens of times in courts across the country and have no evidence of widespread fraud. But the proposal calls on state lawmakers in Pennsylvania, Wisconsin, Michigan, Georgia, Arizona, and Nevada to investigate. It’s unlikely the resolution will advance any further.

To report a correction or typo, please email digitalnews@ky3.com

