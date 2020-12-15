Greene County Commission approves 22 new CARES Act relief fund grants

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - The Greene County Commission approved funding for 22 CARES Act Relief Fund applications with allocations of $1,044,402.59.

Information related to the CARES Act funds is being made available on the “CARES Act Relief Fund” tab of greenecountymo.gov.

Below are the funding allocations by category approved by the Commission:

Small business

Skinner Enterprise -$15,000 for business interruption

Synergy Wealth Solutions Mass Mutual-$5,000 for business interruption

Omsai Hotel, LLC-$10,000 for business interruption

Jay Shri Ram (Baymont Hotel/Motel)-$5,000 for business interruption

Ernie’s Piano Bar of Springfield-$5,000 for business interruption

Premier Party Coach LLC-$5,000 for business interruption

Compass Club Home Association, Inc. (DBA Simply Delicious Catering)-$10,000 for business interruption

Goldsmith Investment, LLC (DBA Southbound Bar & Grill)-$5,000 for business interruption

Monica Wilke-$1,600 for business interruption

Sandys Print Shop-$2,465.41 for business interruption

Added Innovation, LLC -$5,000 for business interruption

NIC, LLC-$4,320.26 for business interruption

Studio Eleven-$2,912.47 for business interruption

G.R.L., LLC (DBA The UPS Store)-$4,058.97 for business interruption

Dee’s Cleaning Service-$5,000 for business interruption

George Hay Company-$5,000 for business interruption

417 Turf & Landscape, LLC-$5,000 for business interruption

LaBryon Williams Counseling-$5,000 for business interruption

This Way Up, LLC-$5,000 for business interruption

Roots Coffee Bar-$5,000 for business interruption

Total: $110,357.11

Reserve

City of Springfield-$434,045.48 for COVID-related expenses

Greene County Schools-$500,000 for COVID-related expenses:

Fair Grove R-X-$12,293.73

Walnut Grove R-V-$3,217.65

Willard Public Schools-$58,571.46

Strafford R-XII-$16,049.78

Springfield R-XII- $327,302.80

Logan Rogersville School-$11,178.44

Republic Schools R-III-$62,363

Ash Grove R-IV-$9,023.13

Total: $934,045.48

