Greene County Commission approves 22 new CARES Act relief fund grants

By KY3 Staff
Published: Dec. 15, 2020 at 4:36 PM CST|Updated: 21 minutes ago
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - The Greene County Commission approved funding for 22 CARES Act Relief Fund applications with allocations of $1,044,402.59.

Information related to the CARES Act funds is being made available on the “CARES Act Relief Fund” tab of greenecountymo.gov.

Below are the funding allocations by category approved by the Commission:

Small business

  • Skinner Enterprise -$15,000 for business interruption
  • Synergy Wealth Solutions Mass Mutual-$5,000 for business interruption
  • Omsai Hotel, LLC-$10,000 for business interruption
  • Jay Shri Ram (Baymont Hotel/Motel)-$5,000 for business interruption
  • Ernie’s Piano Bar of Springfield-$5,000 for business interruption
  • Premier Party Coach LLC-$5,000 for business interruption
  • Compass Club Home Association, Inc. (DBA Simply Delicious Catering)-$10,000 for business interruption
  • Goldsmith Investment, LLC (DBA Southbound Bar & Grill)-$5,000 for business interruption
  • Monica Wilke-$1,600 for business interruption
  • Sandys Print Shop-$2,465.41 for business interruption
  • Added Innovation, LLC -$5,000 for business interruption
  • NIC, LLC-$4,320.26 for business interruption
  • Studio Eleven-$2,912.47 for business interruption
  • G.R.L., LLC (DBA The UPS Store)-$4,058.97 for business interruption
  • Dee’s Cleaning Service-$5,000 for business interruption
  • George Hay Company-$5,000 for business interruption
  • 417 Turf & Landscape, LLC-$5,000 for business interruption
  • LaBryon Williams Counseling-$5,000 for business interruption
  • This Way Up, LLC-$5,000 for business interruption
  • Roots Coffee Bar-$5,000 for business interruption

Total: $110,357.11

Reserve

  • City of Springfield-$434,045.48 for COVID-related expenses
  • Greene County Schools-$500,000 for COVID-related expenses:
  • Fair Grove R-X-$12,293.73
  • Walnut Grove R-V-$3,217.65
  • Willard Public Schools-$58,571.46
  • Strafford R-XII-$16,049.78
  • Springfield R-XII- $327,302.80
  • Logan Rogersville School-$11,178.44
  • Republic Schools R-III-$62,363
  • Ash Grove R-IV-$9,023.13

Total: $934,045.48

