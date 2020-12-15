Advertisement

James River Church shares Christmas spirit with Springfield elementary school

By KY3 Staff
Published: Dec. 15, 2020 at 5:50 PM CST|Updated: 51 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - James River Church’s “Season of Giving” program is underway, providing presents and lots holiday fun. 

Church members on Tuesday visited Westport Elementary in Springfield. Kids sang songs, played games and of course Santa Clause delivered gifts. The volunteers will help Santa deliver hundreds more gifts to students at Bowerman and Williams Elementary Schools on Thursday.

James River has been delivering presents to schools for more than 20 years. Despite the pandemic, organizers say the motivation to help others remains the same.

To report a correction or typo, please email digitalnews@ky3.com

Copyright 2020 KY3. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Watch for slick areas on bridges and overpasses.
FIRST ALERT WEATHER: Light snow Tuesday night
PICTURES: Snowfall covers the Branson, Mo. area Sunday
MGN Online Photo
SCHOOL CLOSINGS: See the latest schools closed in the Ozarks
Seth D. Hay/Polk County, Mo. Jail
Prosecutor charges Polk County, Mo. man for injuring Greene County deputy during pursuit
Eric Schmitt.
Branson area massage business one of 17 shut down statewide in effort to curb human trafficking

Latest News

Watch for slick areas on bridges and overpasses.
FIRST ALERT WEATHER: Light snow Tuesday night
Know about these holiday scams.
On Your Side: Top five holiday scams
James River Church shares Christmas spirit with Springfield elementary school
At a news briefing on Tuesday representatives from the city and health department talked about...
Springfield officials give Christmas advice and thoughts on past and current COVID-19 fight