James River Church shares Christmas spirit with Springfield elementary school

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - James River Church’s “Season of Giving” program is underway, providing presents and lots holiday fun.

Church members on Tuesday visited Westport Elementary in Springfield. Kids sang songs, played games and of course Santa Clause delivered gifts. The volunteers will help Santa deliver hundreds more gifts to students at Bowerman and Williams Elementary Schools on Thursday.

James River has been delivering presents to schools for more than 20 years. Despite the pandemic, organizers say the motivation to help others remains the same.

To report a correction or typo, please email digitalnews@ky3.com

Copyright 2020 KY3. All rights reserved.