Lebanon, Mo. company pays for staff to become substitute teachers to help with shortage

LEBANON, Mo. (KY3) - Schools across the Ozarks are struggling to find enough substitute teachers. Now, a business in Lebanon is stepping up to help its local district.

“I’m the type of person, if I see a need, I want to fill the need,” said Stefanie Fernandez.

Before Fernandez worked in finance at the Independent Stave Company in Lebanon, she worked as a substitute teacher.

“It’s not hard. It really isn’t. The teachers do a great job of preparing you for everything you’ll need,” she said.

Dr. David Schmitz, Superintendent for the Lebanon School District, said before the coronavirus, the district could find enough substitutes to fill 96% of staff vacancies. Now, that number sits between 60-70%.

“We have more and more teachers who are out, whether it’s that quarantine or being a positive case, but I also think many individuals in our sub pool may have fear,” he said.

Schmitz said the district is doing what it can to slow the spread inside schools, such as masking, distancing and hybrid learning. He said more than 1,500 students and staff have been out of building for either quarantine or for a positive test result.

“The reality is that people are becoming sick,” Schmitz said.

Schmitz said teachers who are left in school buildings are forced to handle students learning virtually, and often cover for other teachers who are working from home, creating a greater need to more substitutes.

Earlier this year, the Missouri Department of Elementary and Secondary Education created an online certification system that only required 20 hours of training to become a sub, on top of the routine background checks. Previously, anyone with 60 hours of college education could become certified through a difference process.

The goal was to allow more people to become certified to help with the expected substitute shortage. However, Schmitz said, there is still not enough help.

Jeremiah Hough, Vice President of Accounting and Information Systems with the Independent Stave Company, also serves on the Lebanon School Board. He and his team came up with an idea to pay for professional staff to become certified substitute teachers and allow them to work for the school one day a week.

“We feel it’s very important kids are in school, continuing to learn during this because the other option is to shut school down completely. Nobody wants that, but we do have to have teachers in the classrooms,” he said.

Hough said the company is also making up the pay difference for staff who work in schools instead of the office.

“They will make the same wages they would make if they were coming to work, it’s just they get to go be in a classroom with kids instead of coming here,” he said.

Fernandez and two other staff members have already started subbing and more are in the process of certification.

“I’d say, if you have your 60 hours or if you’ve done the online course, you should do it. It’s not hard and we really need people,” she said.

Hough said he hopes the company’s move will challenge other businesses to join in.

The Lebanon School District is also offering an incentive to bring on more help. It is adding a $200 bonus for every fifth day a sub works in its schools.

