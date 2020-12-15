Springfield-Greene County Health Department urges families to celebrate holidays safely

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - The Springfield-Greene County Health Department released its holiday guidance aimed at helping families navigate winter holiday traditions in the midst of COVID-19.

As COVID-19 cases increase rapidly across the U.S., the guidance, as well as that of the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, recommends the safest way to celebrate the holidays is at home with the people you live with only. Health leaders report an impact on cases from holiday gatherings during the Thanksgiving holiday. They say gatherings were the most common source of spread outside of household spread and the work environment. Thanksgiving gatherings accounted for a total of 13% of known exposures.

“As you have regularly heard us say, we are nearing the light at the end of the tunnel. But we still have a winter to get through, and we can,” said Katie Towns, Assistant Director of Health. “We have learned as a community what we are capable of. We have shown creativity and conviction. We just need to keep that up for a little while longer.”

The guidance at health.springfieldmo.gov/celebratesafely continues to provide valuable information on how to have a safe and fun holiday.

Health leaders encourage you to regularly evaluate their plans this season. New additions to the holiday guidance include specific considerations for small gatherings of family and friends and important steps to take if you are exposed to COVID-19 at a winter holiday event.

The guidance also provides the community an updated outline of low risk, moderate risk and high-risk activities. This holiday season, lower risk activities include exchanging gifts with members of your direct household or participating in drive-through holiday displays. High risk activities might include visiting Santa in crowded stores or singing and caroling, which produce a high rate of respiratory spread.

View the Celebrate Safely PSA here: https://vimeo.com/491219663

Families wanting more information on how they can celebrate safely are welcome to contact the Health Department to ask questions via our coronavirus hotline at (417) 874-1211 or by email at coronavirus@springfieldmo.gov.

