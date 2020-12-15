Springfield health officials address questions many have about COVID-19 vaccine

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - With a COVID-19 vaccine hitting hospitals in Springfield and all across the country this week, many are curious to know who should and should not get a vaccine.

”The only people they are absolutely saying let’s not get the vaccine are those people who are allergic to the vaccine itself or the ingredients in that vaccine,” Springfield Greene County Health Department spokesperson Kathryn Wall said Monday.

The state’s top doctor also said there is an explanation to why some people may have had allergic reactions to the vaccine.

”To put it in a syringe and deliver it you have to put it in an inert substance and that’s where the allergic reaction appears to be coming from,” Missouri Department of Health and Senior Services Director Dr. Randall Williams said. “It’s not even the vaccine itself. It’s what it’s transferred in.”

The Missouri Department of Health and Senior Services says reported side effects were mild and include pain at the injection site, tiredness, headache, muscle pain, chills, joint pain, and fever. More people reportedly experienced these side effects after the second dose rather than after the first dose.

“We encourage Missourians to take time to learn about the vaccine, get their questions answered and consider vaccination to help protect themselves and their loved ones,” Williams said. “Together, we can strengthen our communities against this virus.”

Front-line healthcare workers and people in longterm care facilities are first in line for the vaccine. Certain groups of people are still encouraged to speak with their doctors before getting the vaccine.

“That includes those who are immune compromised, people who are pregnant and people who are breastfeeding,” Wall said. “Those three groups were identified as ones that just want to have a conversation with their doctor about what this means for them. And that’s going to be a conversation that is very individualized depending on what your health looks like, what your risk looks like.”

Since the vaccine will not be readily available to the general public for some time, Wall said people do not need to feel rushed to have these conversations with their doctors.

“So you don’t have to feel like you have to necessarily reach out right now,” she said. “You have some time. You have some time to explore your options and speak with your physician about what that means. And as more data comes out, you can have more confidence in what those decisions look like.”

The current vaccine approved by the FDA has been developed by Pfizer. Meanwhile, other vaccines could become available in the future. Wall said that means people will eventually learn about the different regulations and safety guidelines those other vaccines will face. Wall also said misinformation is something everyone should pay close attention to right now.

”We would encourage people to look for authoritative sources on information around this vaccine,” she said. “You know today is the first day that this vaccine is widely available outside clinical trials and you already see misinformation out there.”

Wall suggested always verifying what you may see on social media.

Below is a list compiled by the Missouri Department of Health and Senior Services of common questions that are answered by the latest guidance issued.

What do I do if I miss the second dose 21 days after the first dose? Patients who do not receive the second vaccination dose at 21 days should still receive that second dose as soon as possible thereafter.

Should you get the vaccine if you have already contracted COVID-19? Yes, but for both symptomatic and asymptomatic COVID-19 patients, you should defer vaccination until you have met criteria to discontinue isolation.

Can you receive the vaccine if you are pregnant? Yes, pregnant females are recommended for the vaccine depending on the individual’s risk of acquisition due to the level of community transmission, personal risk of contracting COVID-19 due to occupation or other activities, risks of COVID-19 to the mother and potential risks to the fetus, efficacy of the vaccine, known side effects of the vaccine and the lack of data about the vaccine during pregnancy. Special counseling and a 15-minute observation period after vaccination, if chosen, is recommended.

Should you have a pregnancy test or antibody test prior to receiving the vaccine? Routine testing for pregnancy or antibody tests is not recommended in relation to vaccine use.

Can you get this vaccine if you are in quarantine due to an exposure with a positive COVID-19 case? You should delay your vaccination if you have had a known SARS-CoV-2 (virus that causes COVID-19) exposure until your quarantine period has ended, unless residing in a congregate setting (health care/long-term care facility, correctional facility, homeless shelter, etc.).

Can you get the flu shot and COVID-19 vaccine at the same time? There is no information on co-administration of this COVID-19 vaccine with other vaccines. The Pfizer vaccine should be spaced at least 14 days from any other vaccine.

If you have been vaccinated, can you stop from using other precautions? No. While experts learn more about the protection that COVID-19 vaccines provide under real-life conditions, it will be important for everyone to continue using all the tools available to us to help stop this pandemic, like covering your mouth and nose with a mask, washing hands often, and staying at least 6 feet away from others. Together, COVID-19 vaccination and following CDC’s recommendations for how to protect yourself and others will offer the best protection from getting and spreading COVID-19.

Who is not recommended for the Pfizer vaccine? Those under age 16.

An individual who has experienced a serious reaction (e.g., anaphylaxis) to a prior dose of a COVID-19 vaccine or to any of its components. For information on vaccine components, refer to the manufacturers’ package insert

