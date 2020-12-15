Thieves steal another catalytic converter off The Kitchen’s vehicle

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - The Kitchen, Inc. has had five catalytic converters stolen from their company vehicles this year alone.

“The last one was just a month ago,” said Ellen Herbig with The Kitchen, Inc.

The Kitchen, Inc. is a Springfield non-profit that helps the homeless.

”This is a busy time to house the homeless,” said Herbig. “We need people indoors. Anything that detracts our attention from that is a bummer.”

Spokesperson Ellen Herbig siad The Kitchen, Inc. has set up surveillance cameras and even has a security officer that patrols the parking lot.

”It’s in between patrols when that happens. We’ve strategically moved the truck so we can see it from different camera angles but it doesn’t stop people from stealing,” said Herbig.

Repair shops have had a busy year installing new catalytic converters. Ryan Capps with US Automotive noticed an increase over the summer and said it’s now picking up yet again.”

The reason they’re being stolen because they have precious metals inside of them. The precious metals inside can be sold for $1,000 an ounce,” said Ryan Capps with US Automotive.

The price to replace them can start at $800 and that’s if they didn’t damage anything else.

”If they get in there and they’re cutting they can cut different wire. They can cut fuel lines,” said Capps.

He said several recent thefts happened in a parking lot while people are shopping.

”Try and park near the entrance or park in between cars lower to the ground because it will make it difficult to get in and out underneath,” said Capps.

Capps said thieves look for vehicles that are easy to get underneath like trucks or SUVS.

”If they see something like that they want something quick and easy and they’ll leave yours alone,” said Capps.

Capps says your catalytic converter is stolen you’ll hear a very loud noise when you start your vehicle. He recommends to contact your insurance provider when this happens to see if they can help with the cost.

