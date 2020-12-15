Advertisement

Voters in Springfield will decide future of development in Galloway Village

Galloway Village development: artist rendering
Galloway Village development: artist rendering(KY3)
By KY3 Staff
Published: Dec. 14, 2020 at 7:58 PM CST|Updated: 2 hours ago
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - After nearly three years of debate, voters in Springfield will get the final say on a new development in southeast Springfield.

At issue is a four-story apartment complex slated to be built across from Sequiota Park on Lone Pine Avenue. City leaders Monday night decided not to repeal an earlier decision on the project, calling for a citywide vote on August 3.

The neighborhood association circulated a referendum petition calling for council to overturn their decision for zoning approval or send it to the voters to decide. Neighbors say the building, to include shops and restaurants, is too large for the area. Developers have worked with people living near by to reach a compromise on the blueprints without success.

An election initiative could cost tax payers more than $150,000 according to the Galloway Village Neighborhood Association after an estimate was given to them by the Greene County Clerk’s office.

