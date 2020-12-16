CRIME STOPPERS: Springfield police search for burglary suspect

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) -

Mykayla E. Harris, a.k.a "Geminis Queen" (Springfield Police Department)

Springfield police are looking for Mykayla Elaine Harris again. KY3 featured the 30-year-old as a Crime Stoppers fugitive in October. Officers arrested her the next day.

Now she’s wanted on charges of felony car theft, second-degree burglary and felony stealing. Harris is 5′4″ and weighs about 120 pounds. She has blue eyes and dark hair which she dyes blonde.

Detectives say she also uses the alias “Mykayla Satterwhite,” and is nicknamed “Geminis Queen,” and “Firefly Makani.”

If you see this woman call Crime Stoppers at 417-869-TIPS (8477). There’s a cash reward of up to $1,000 if your tip leads to Harris’ arrest.

