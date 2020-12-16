Advertisement

Driver dies in crash Tuesday in Christian County

A 32-year-old died after a fatal crash in rural Leon County.
A 32-year-old died after a fatal crash in rural Leon County.(WCTV)
By KY3 Staff
Published: Dec. 16, 2020 at 9:14 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
NEAR OZARK, Mo. (KY3) - A Reeds Spring man died in a crash south of Ozark Tuesday.

The crash killed Slade Russell, 38.

Investigators say his car traveled off the highway, struck a rock bluff, then overturned near Saddlebrook on U.S. 65. Russell’s vehicle was the only one involved. He died at the scene of the crash.

