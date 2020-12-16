Advertisement

Gov. Parson plans to act on some clemency cases next week

Missouri Gov. Mike Parson
Missouri Gov. Mike Parson(KY3)
By Associated Press
Published: Dec. 16, 2020 at 12:55 PM CST|Updated: 42 minutes ago
JEFFERSON CITY, Mo (AP) — A spokeswoman for Gov. Mike Parson says he plans to act on a few prisoner clemency cases next week.

Spokeswoman Kelli Jones did not say whether the governor would reject or accept the requests, and she did not provide details of which cases he is considering. More than 3,000 clemency requests are pending. Many of them were filed before Parson took office in June 2018.

Clemency advocates had pushed last week to have Parson act on some clemency requests during the holiday season. John Ammann, a founder of the Community Coalition for Clemency, said they talked to attorneys in Parson’s office about 10 women who are serving long prison sentences.

