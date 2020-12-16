Motorcyclist identified from deadly November crash in Springfield

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - The Springfield Police Department identified a motorcyclist who died from injuries in a November crash.

James A. Gailey, 39, of Marionville, Mo., died in the crash on November 19 at Kansas Expressway and Catalpa.

Investigators say Gailey was traveling northbound on Kansas Expressway and struck the rear of a pickup truck slowing in traffic. Gailey died of his injuries. Police say it took weeks to notify a next of kin.

Officers with the department’s Traffic Unit are investigating the circumstances involved in the crash. This was the 21st fatality motor vehicle crash and the 23rd total crash-related death of 2020 for Springfield.

