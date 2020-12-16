Advertisement

Motorcyclist identified from deadly November crash in Springfield

On November 19, 2020, at about 5 p.m., officers with the Springfield Police Department...
On November 19, 2020, at about 5 p.m., officers with the Springfield Police Department responded to the intersection of Kansas Exp. and Catalpa regarding a motor vehicle crash involving a motorcycle and a pickup truck.(ky3)
By KY3 Staff
Published: Dec. 16, 2020 at 12:24 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - The Springfield Police Department identified a motorcyclist who died from injuries in a November crash.

James A. Gailey, 39, of Marionville, Mo., died in the crash on November 19 at Kansas Expressway and Catalpa.

Investigators say Gailey was traveling northbound on Kansas Expressway and struck the rear of a pickup truck slowing in traffic. Gailey died of his injuries. Police say it took weeks to notify a next of kin.

Officers with the department’s Traffic Unit are investigating the circumstances involved in the crash. This was the 21st fatality motor vehicle crash and the 23rd total crash-related death of 2020 for Springfield.

To report a correction or typo, please email digitalnews@ky3.com

Copyright 2020 KY3. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Eric Schmitt.
Branson area massage business one of 17 shut down statewide in effort to curb human trafficking
Nixa Junior High
Christian County Sheriff’s Office investigating death at Nixa Junior High as suicide
Warmer weather on the way.
FIRST ALERT WEATHER: Decreasing clouds today
homeless tents
City of Springfield denies request for tents, tarps as shelter for homeless in winter months
Photo: MGN Online
1 killed, 2 hurt after northwest Arkansas RV explosion

Latest News

Unemployment inches down in Missouri
Missouri Gov. Mike Parson
Gov. Parson plans to act on some clemency cases next week
Warmer weather on the way.
FIRST ALERT WEATHER: Decreasing clouds today
U.S. Postal Service
USPS warns you to send your holiday packages soon as mail loads increase