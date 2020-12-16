On Your Side: Top five holiday scams

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) -Don’t let a Grinch steal your hard earned money.

5. The Netflix text

It says: Due to COVID-19, Netflix is giving everyone a free one year subscription to help you stay at home.

Don’t click on the link. Crooks are trying to steal your info.

4. A bogus call from Amazon

Scammers call and say there’s a problem with your order. Don’t take the bait. They’re trying to get your credit card numbers.

3. Bogus websites

Watch for popular, name brand items priced way below market value. Swindlers want you to think you found a deal as they steal your money.

2. The puppy purchase scam

Be careful as you scroll on Facebook Marketplace and Craigslist for puppies and kittens. You think you’re sending a deposit, but that animal might not exist. Ask to video chat with the seller. Be wary of payment through gift cards or the Cash App, forms that can’t be traced.

There’s a pandemic twist.

“If scammers are coming back saying you have to pay for a special regulated COVID-19 crate to protect the puppy, that should be a huge red flag,” said Stephanie Garland with the Better Business Bureau.

1. The secret shopper scam

Check your mailbox. Don’t get too excited over this paycheck. It’s fake. The Grinch gives you instructions to buy gift cards and take photos of the numbers on the back. Then rate your shopping experience. They hope you’ll do this all before you realize they sent you a bad check.

