Police investigate shooting in east Springfield from Saturday

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - Police are investigating a shooting in east Springfield.

Officers responded to the shots fired call between two people at 1260 East St. Louis late Saturday night.

Investigators say surveillance video showed the two gunmen pull up in the parking lot of a grocery store. The video then shows the victim fall out of a car to the ground.

The victim was taken to Mercy with several gunshot wounds. He is in serious, but stable condition.

