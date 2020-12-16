Advertisement

Police investigate shooting in east Springfield from Saturday

Generic police lights.
Generic police lights.(Pixaby/MGN)
By KY3 Staff
Published: Dec. 16, 2020 at 2:45 PM CST|Updated: 23 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - Police are investigating a shooting in east Springfield.

Officers responded to the shots fired call between two people at 1260 East St. Louis late Saturday night.

Investigators say surveillance video showed the two gunmen pull up in the parking lot of a grocery store. The video then shows the victim fall out of a car to the ground.

The victim was taken to Mercy with several gunshot wounds. He is in serious, but stable condition.

To report a correction or typo, please email digitalnews@ky3.com

Copyright 2020 KY3. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Eric Schmitt.
Branson area massage business one of 17 shut down statewide in effort to curb human trafficking
Nixa Junior High
Christian County Sheriff’s Office investigating death at Nixa Junior High as suicide
Warmer weather on the way.
FIRST ALERT WEATHER: Decreasing clouds today
homeless tents
City of Springfield denies request for tents, tarps as shelter for homeless in winter months
Photo: MGN Online
1 killed, 2 hurt after northwest Arkansas RV explosion

Latest News

Springfield masking ordinance issued.
Springfield Police Department hands out first mask mandate violation ticket, more to come
Training on minority policing added for Missouri recruits
Tyson fires 7 at Iowa pork plant after COVID betting inquiry
USPS warns you to send your holiday packages soon as mail loads increase - clipped version