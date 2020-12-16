Springfield City Council votes for Galloway Village development to go to special election in August

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - A city wide vote in August will decide if a development planned for Galloway Village in Springfield can move forward. On Monday city council voted to put the Galloway project on a special election ballot, which neighbors are calling a big win.

Neighborhood association president, Melanie Bach, and others who opposed the project collected enough signatures to put the issue back before city council on Monday.

”That’s what the referendum process was placed in the city charter for and if any community is pushed into a situation where they have to use that referendum provision, then that’s just what has to happen,” Bach says.

Bach says people outside of Galloway should care because plans for development may not stop here.

“Just because it’s our neighborhood and our park this time, they may be in the same position with their park in their neighborhood in the future,” Bach says.

The Greene County Clerk, Shane Schoeller, says putting the issue to a city wide vote will cost taxpayers about $153,000. That estimate comes from paying election judges, programming costs for the election equipment and other overall election costs.

“We did not include hazard pay in this like we did for both the August and the November election for our past two elections,” Schoeller says. “We anticipate that if everything we’re monitoring is correct that when we come to the August election we may not have the same challenges with COVID-19.”

Bach says the neighborhoods goal was never to have this on the ballot but just to stop the development because it’s too big for the neighborhood. The project site is on Lone Pine across from Sequiota Park with development plans for a four-story apartment complex, shops and restaurants.

Voters will now decide August 3 whether the development can move forward.

“August and November elections during the off-years are normally only going to be issue elections that the voters are going to be voting on,” Schoeller says.

If the neighborhood wins the referendum vote in August, Bach says the developer will have to wait six months before presenting a new plan to the city.

