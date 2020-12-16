Advertisement

Springfield-Greene County Health Department reports another 13 COVID-19 deaths in last week

Springfield-Greene County Health Department
Springfield-Greene County Health Department(KY3)
By KY3 Staff
Published: Dec. 16, 2020 at 4:27 PM CST|Updated: 13 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - The Springfield-Greene County Health Department announced another 13 deaths related to COVID-19 among Greene County residents were reported to us between Wednesday, December 9 and Tuesday, December 15.

None of the new deaths are associated with long-term care. Health leaders say the victims include:

  • A man in his 60s
  • A woman in her 70s
  • A man in his 70s
  • Two men in their 80s
  • Two women in their 80s
  • Two men in their 90s
  • Three women in their 90s
  • One woman in her 100s

A total of 260 Greene County residents have died from COVID-19. Sixty-four deaths have been announced by the health department in December.

Average age of reported deaths over the past two weeks (by age group):

December 9-15: 82.3 years

December 1-8: 72.9 years

Total number of COVID-19 deaths in Greene County by age group:

40s: 5 deaths

50s: 11 deaths

60s: 34 deaths

70s: 75 deaths

80s: 81 deaths

90s: 51 deaths

100s: 3 deaths

Long-term care

From December 9-15, 30.7% of those who died were not associated with long-term care.

From December 1-8, 52.9% of those who died were not associated with long-term care.

Health Department’s process for reporting COVID-19 fatalities

Due to an increasing number of COVID-19 fatalities and to provide our community a more comprehensive and consistent view of trends with those lost to the virus, the health department has transitioned to weekly reporting of COVID-19 deaths.

Each Wednesday beginning today, the health department will provide a weekly COVID-19 fatality summary for the previous seven days (Wednesday-Tuesday).

Prior to this update, the health department reported deaths on the weekday that they were reported to us by hospitals, long-term care facilities or the Greene County Medical Examiner’s office. There is generally a delay from the date of death to the day they are reported, as circumstances are reviewed to ensure that COVID-19 is deemed to be a substantial contributor to the death. There are no set timeframes for how long those reviews last, as each circumstance is unique.

We all play a part in prevention

It is vital that we all remain vigilant and follow basic prevention measures to protect ourselves and our loved ones, especially during the holiday season:

  • Wear a mask
  • Watch your distance
  • Wash your hands
  • Stay home if you are sick
  • Limit interactions and social gatherings
  • Minimize travel

The health department reminds the community to review COVID-19 Winter Holiday Guidance, which can be found at health.springfieldmo.gov/celebratesafely 

To report a correction or typo, please email digitalnews@ky3.com

Copyright 2020 KY3. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Eric Schmitt.
Branson area massage business one of 17 shut down statewide in effort to curb human trafficking
Nixa Junior High
Christian County Sheriff’s Office investigating death at Nixa Junior High as suicide
Warmer weather on the way.
FIRST ALERT WEATHER: Decreasing clouds today
homeless tents
City of Springfield denies request for tents, tarps as shelter for homeless in winter months
Photo: MGN Online
1 killed, 2 hurt after northwest Arkansas RV explosion

Latest News

Missouri Gov. Mike Parson
Missouri Governor Parson optimistic as state begins vaccinations for COVID-19
Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell of Kentucky, speaks during a news conference following a...
Stimulus checks back in as negotiators near agreement on COVID-19 aid bill
Tyson fires 7 at Iowa pork plant after COVID betting inquiry
It's being called a major milestone in testing for COVID-19. The FDA has now authorized the...
First fully at-home COVID test authorized by FDA