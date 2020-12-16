Springfield-Greene County Health Department reports another 13 COVID-19 deaths in last week
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - The Springfield-Greene County Health Department announced another 13 deaths related to COVID-19 among Greene County residents were reported to us between Wednesday, December 9 and Tuesday, December 15.
None of the new deaths are associated with long-term care. Health leaders say the victims include:
- A man in his 60s
- A woman in her 70s
- A man in his 70s
- Two men in their 80s
- Two women in their 80s
- Two men in their 90s
- Three women in their 90s
- One woman in her 100s
A total of 260 Greene County residents have died from COVID-19. Sixty-four deaths have been announced by the health department in December.
Average age of reported deaths over the past two weeks (by age group):
December 9-15: 82.3 years
December 1-8: 72.9 years
Total number of COVID-19 deaths in Greene County by age group:
40s: 5 deaths
50s: 11 deaths
60s: 34 deaths
70s: 75 deaths
80s: 81 deaths
90s: 51 deaths
100s: 3 deaths
Long-term care
From December 9-15, 30.7% of those who died were not associated with long-term care.
From December 1-8, 52.9% of those who died were not associated with long-term care.
Health Department’s process for reporting COVID-19 fatalities
Due to an increasing number of COVID-19 fatalities and to provide our community a more comprehensive and consistent view of trends with those lost to the virus, the health department has transitioned to weekly reporting of COVID-19 deaths.
Each Wednesday beginning today, the health department will provide a weekly COVID-19 fatality summary for the previous seven days (Wednesday-Tuesday).
Prior to this update, the health department reported deaths on the weekday that they were reported to us by hospitals, long-term care facilities or the Greene County Medical Examiner’s office. There is generally a delay from the date of death to the day they are reported, as circumstances are reviewed to ensure that COVID-19 is deemed to be a substantial contributor to the death. There are no set timeframes for how long those reviews last, as each circumstance is unique.
We all play a part in prevention
It is vital that we all remain vigilant and follow basic prevention measures to protect ourselves and our loved ones, especially during the holiday season:
- Wear a mask
- Watch your distance
- Wash your hands
- Stay home if you are sick
- Limit interactions and social gatherings
- Minimize travel
The health department reminds the community to review COVID-19 Winter Holiday Guidance, which can be found at health.springfieldmo.gov/celebratesafely
To report a correction or typo, please email digitalnews@ky3.com
