Advertisement

Training on minority policing added for Missouri recruits

(KWTX)
By Associated Press
Published: Dec. 16, 2020 at 2:10 PM CST|Updated: 59 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. (AP) — Missouri law enforcement recruits will be required to undergo training in the history of policing in minority communities.

The commission that sets the training rules and approves the curriculum for law enforcement officers across the state voted Tuesday to add the requirement.

“I believe providing this training in the history of policing for Missouri officers can help create a better understanding of some of the underlying reasons for conflict and distrust that can exist between law enforcement and minority communities, and can help create better relations going forward,” said Lincoln University Police Chief Gary Hill, who is the commissioner of the Peace Officer Standards and Training Commission.

The Missouri Department of Public Safety said in a news release that the two-hour block of instruction would cover policing from the founding of the nation through the present. The two-hour curriculum is currently being developed and will become part of the mandatory basic training curriculum six months after being shared with Missouri’s 20 law enforcement basic training academies.

To report a correction or typo, please email digitalnews@ky3.com

Copyright 2020 KY3. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Eric Schmitt.
Branson area massage business one of 17 shut down statewide in effort to curb human trafficking
Nixa Junior High
Christian County Sheriff’s Office investigating death at Nixa Junior High as suicide
Warmer weather on the way.
FIRST ALERT WEATHER: Decreasing clouds today
homeless tents
City of Springfield denies request for tents, tarps as shelter for homeless in winter months
Photo: MGN Online
1 killed, 2 hurt after northwest Arkansas RV explosion

Latest News

Generic police lights.
Police investigate shooting in east Springfield from Saturday
Springfield masking ordinance issued.
Springfield Police Department hands out first mask mandate violation ticket, more to come
Tyson fires 7 at Iowa pork plant after COVID betting inquiry
USPS warns you to send your holiday packages soon as mail loads increase - clipped version