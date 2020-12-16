Two cold weather shelters plan to open in Springfield, more space still needed

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - As the temperatures continue to drop, some in Springfield are sleeping in the cold. Overnight shelters have limited capacities. Two more will open next month, but they will only add beds for men.

Once those two shelters open in January, there will be a total of 93 beds for men, but with only one shelter available for women, there are only 15 spots for them. That brings advocates and faith leaders to continue begging for more churches to open their doors.

“We do love and care for our unsheltered neighbors and we know they face potentially freezing to death on our streets. We have to do something,” said Reverend Jenn Simmons.

Simmons said compassion is a key component of her faith. That’s why her congregation at National Avenue Christian Church provides meals for the homeless every week.

“We know them. They’re humans who are just in difficult places,” Simmons said.

She recently decided to try to open the church as an overnight cold weather shelter. However, the building is also home to a school. Caron Parnell is on the school board, which voted not to become a shelter site.

“Clearly a homeless shelter and a school at the same location is just not a good fit,” Parnell said.

Simmons said she agrees and is looking for another way to lend a hand.

“We’re going to continue to find what is ours to do. We can take the cots that we’ve been given, the other resources we have, the volunteers who said, ‘We will help,’ and we will find and partner with a location,” Simmons said.

Amanda Stadler, with Community Partnership of the Ozarks, said it can be quite a process to host a shelter. There are health and zoning inspections. This year, having enough space to socially distance is also a requirement.

“In addition to the churches that just open their doors, a lot of these groups are supporting other initiatives in our community. I know that’s another consideration for a lot of sites,” Stadler said. “Even if this is something that tugs on their heartstrings, how does that maybe impact other ministries that they facilitate?”

Simmons said it’s not up to any one church or organization to find a solution.

“It is all of ours, every single member of our community to figure out what part they can play in helping to love and care for our unsheltered neighbors,” she said.

Stadler said the Crisis Cold Weather Shelter Planning Committee brings together new sites and experienced leaders to answer questions and prepare hosts for what to expect.

She said CPO will help find volunteers for each site. She said if more shelters open up, more volunteers will be necessary.

