Unemployment inches down in Missouri

(WVLT)
By Associated Press
Published: Dec. 16, 2020 at 1:25 PM CST|Updated: 13 minutes ago
JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. (AP) — Missouri’s economic development agency on Wednesday announced unemployment dropped slightly in November, but it’s still higher compared to pre-pandemic levels.

Employment increased by 17,400 jobs last month, according to data from the Department of Higher Education and Workforce Development.

The seasonally adjusted unemployment rate dropped from 4.6% in October to 4.4% in November.

The data show Missouri’s economy is still recovering from the effects of the coronavirus pandemic. Compared to the same time last year, the state unemployment rate is 1% higher.

Employment in November dropped in Missouri government jobs and the hospitality field. There were employment gains in trade, transportation and utilities. Employment is also up in education and health care.

