USPS warns you to send your holiday packages soon as mail loads increase

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - The clock is ticking to mail those Christmas cards and holiday packages.

In 2020, the U.S. Postal Service is facing a much larger load than in past years. USPS says the deadline for first class mail and packages to make it by Christmas is this Friday, December 18. Postal workers urge you to send your mail and packages quickly because volumes are unprecedented. They say postal employees are working tirelessly through the pandemic to ensure delivery. But a shortage of temporary employees because of the COVID-19 surge and capacity limits are leading to temporary delays.

The postal service expanded Sunday in some locations to help meet the demand. The post office leased extra vehicles, delivering morning, afternoon and evening.

“Each year for the holiday season, we hire seasonal help, so we brought on more folks this year, knowing it would be a higher volume, so they’ve been well trained ahead of time,” said Mark Inglett, US Postal Service Strategic Communications. “We’re keeping busy and we’re excited about it. You know, this is our super bowl. It’s our time to shine. So we understand the task that Santa has for us and we’re doing our best to take care of business.”

Employees encourage you to use the online tool, click-n-ship, which allows you to pay for and print your own shipping label at home. If you don’t know how much your package weighs, you can order free priority mail flat rate boxes. It prevents you from having to come into the post office during the busiest week of the year.

