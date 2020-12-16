“Walking miracle” leaves Mercy Springfield, nurses say they “needed this too”

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - With case numbers and stress levels high due to COVID, some local doctors and nurses caring for coronavirus patients say they, too, need a miracle.

It has been a tough go since March. One of the nurse managers on one COVID floor at Mercy says many of her nurses have seen more death in the last nine months than they have in a 10 or 20 year nursing career. The manager says she and her staff are in need of seeing a miracle as much as the patients are.

“I just in the back of my head literally thought, well, could it be COVID, could it?” said Scott Haymes.

It could be, and it was. Haymes is 50 years old, has asthma, but otherwise healthy. He went from sick to gravely ill.

“It eats your oxygen big time!” he said.

After 24 days and a breathing machine, Scott left Mercy. A picture with his fist high in the air says it all. He beat the potentially deadly virus.

“To be honest, I should not be here right now. If it weren’t for the Mercy staff, if it weren’t for a couple of people at Mercy... in particular a nurse (named Diana), I wouldn’t be here right now,” Haymes said.

Even his nurses say he is a walking miracle.

“On December 2, we all really felt like he truly had the course or the path of going downhill and not recovering from this,” explained nurse manager Kim Marple. She manages the 6B COVID unit. Marple says nurse ‘Diana’ stepped in. And there are 70 others willing to do the same.

“She (Diana) came in and sat with him over that weekend. She brought things for him. She helped decorate his room. She listened to Christmas music with him, and just really tried to care for his heart, and his emotional well being, because that is half the battle,” Marple said.

Scott’s wife, Kim Haymes, couldn’t fight alongside her husband, so she had to battle on her knees.

“The small little miracles that we saw all along the way that were a direct result of people that just prayed for us, prayed for Scott, prayed for me, prayed for his nurses. The way God intervened in so many different situations to me, it’s just amazing,” Mrs. Haymes said.

“It truly was just Divine intervention. It gives us hope that we’re all making a difference,” Marple said.

And another miracle in perfect timing, an 81-year-old man who they didn’t think was going to make it walked out of Mercy as well to go home.

To report a correction or typo, please email digitalnews@ky3.com

Copyright 2020 KY3. All rights reserved.