Advertisement

WATCH: Skidding truck nearly hits EMS crew on slippery Pennsylvania road

‘Please be careful’
By Ed Payne
Published: Dec. 16, 2020 at 4:54 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PITTSBURGH (Gray News) – Two Collier Township EMS crewmembers were almost hit by a truck during Wednesday’s snowstorm.

The team was on the scene of a minor accident when the vehicle came around a corner too fast and began to slide, a video on the organization’s Facebook page shows.

“This is a reminder to please SLOW DOWN and use CAUTION not only in this weather, but ALL the time,” the post said. “Two of our members were almost struck during this incident, please be careful.”

The video shows the people scatter as a white pickup skids out of its lane and slams head-on into the EMS vehicle.

The forecast calls for up to 9 inches of snow in the Pittsburgh area.

Copyright 2020 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Eric Schmitt.
Branson area massage business one of 17 shut down statewide in effort to curb human trafficking
Nixa Junior High
Christian County Sheriff’s Office investigating death at Nixa Junior High as suicide
Warmer weather on the way.
FIRST ALERT WEATHER: Warming Begins Thursday
homeless tents
City of Springfield denies request for tents, tarps as shelter for homeless in winter months
Photo: MGN Online
1 killed, 2 hurt after northwest Arkansas RV explosion

Latest News

Springfield City Council votes for Galloway Village development to be put on special election...
Springfield City Council votes for Galloway Village development to go to special election in August
“Walking miracle” leaves Mercy Springfield, nurses say they “needed this too”
USPS reminds you to send packages earlier than later
Warmer weather on the way.
FIRST ALERT WEATHER: Warming Begins Thursday