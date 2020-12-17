Advertisement

8 people escape from a building fire in Springfield

1100 Block North Clay Avenue, Springfield
1100 Block North Clay Avenue, Springfield
By KY3 Staff
Published: Dec. 17, 2020 at 6:43 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) -The fire marshal is investigating the cause of a fire in an apartment building.

Firefighters arrived on the scene about 3:30 Thursday morning on North Clay Avenue, east of the Drury University campus.

The fire started in one of the apartments upstairs. Firefighters stopped the flames from spreading beyond that apartment. One of the units below does have water damage.

The fire department says 8 people inside were able to escape. The Red Cross is providing help to those who need it.

