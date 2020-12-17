8 people escape from a building fire in Springfield

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) -The fire marshal is investigating the cause of a fire in an apartment building.

Firefighters arrived on the scene about 3:30 Thursday morning on North Clay Avenue, east of the Drury University campus.

The fire started in one of the apartments upstairs. Firefighters stopped the flames from spreading beyond that apartment. One of the units below does have water damage.

The fire department says 8 people inside were able to escape. The Red Cross is providing help to those who need it.

To report a correction or typo, please email digitalnews@ky3.com

Copyright 2020 KY3. All rights reserved.