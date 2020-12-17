Branson police to ramp up DWI enforcement ahead of the holidays

BRANSON, Mo. (KY3) - The Branson Police Department expects to ramp up DWI enforcement ahead of the holidays, starting this weekend with the “Drive Sober or Get Pulled Over” campaign.

The national campaign starts Friday, Dec. 18 in an effort to crack down on substance-impaired driving and runs through January 1, 2021.

According to a news release from the city, Branson officers will look for substance-impaired drivers and could arrest anyone caught driving impaired by alcohol or drugs.

“Research has shown that high-visibility enforcement like the ‘Drive Sober or Get Pulled Over’ campaign reduces substance-impaired driving fatalities by as much as 20 percent. All Branson officers will patrol with an eye toward impaired drivers to reduce DWI related crashes in Branson,” said Branson Chief of Police, Jeff Matthews.

Police say substance–impaired drivers face jail time, loss of their driver licenses, and steep financial consequences.

“Remember, buzzed driving is drunk driving. If you have any doubt about your sobriety, don’t drive. Drunk drivers will be arrested. No warnings. No excuses. Don’t take the chance because we will be actively patrolling for impaired drivers.” said Chief Matthews.

