CATCH-A-CROOK: Greene County theft totals thousands of dollars
Security cameras caught the men digging through a dumpster before stealing expensive equipment.
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) -
On October 17, a man reported a burglary in the 3500 block of South Scenic near Walnut Lawn. Security cameras caught two men filling up a plastic tub with the victims’ tools.
Greene County deputies say the thieves got into the victim’s garage and stole several pieces of expensive equipment worth a total of $2,073. The crime happened between 4:00 a.m. and 6:00 a.m.
The homeowner’s Ring doorbell camera captured video of the men digging through a dumpster in the driveway.
The victim reported the following items as stolen:
· Ryobi impact drill – $60
· Ryobi drill/driver - $100
· Ryobi reciprocating saw - $99
· Ryobi power caulk gun - $99
· Ryobi circular saw - $99
· Ryobi multi-tool – $70
· Ryobi grinder - $70
· Ryobi 24″ hedge trimmer - $90
· Ryobi 18V batteries and charger - $200
· 2 Ryobi tool bags - $50
· Ryobi 40V battery and charger - $100
· Rockwell multi-tool - $70
· Toro 24″ hedge trimmer - $80
· Craftsman 18″ hedge trimmer - $60
· Ryobi 8″ chainsaw - $100
· Ryobi 18V high impact nailer - $120
· Complete toolbox - $300
· 24 piece ratchet Set - $150
· Ryobi jigsaw - $49
· Million Candle rechargeable lantern - $107
If you recognize the men in the video call the Greene County Tipline at (417) 829-6230.
To report a correction or typo, please email digitalnews@ky3.com
Copyright 2020 KY3. All rights reserved.