CATCH-A-CROOK: Greene County theft totals thousands of dollars

Security cameras caught the men digging through a dumpster before stealing expensive equipment.
By Maria Neider
Published: Dec. 17, 2020 at 10:39 AM CST|Updated: 15 minutes ago
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) -

The two men also stole thousands of dollars in equipment from a Greene County home.
On October 17, a man reported a burglary in the 3500 block of South Scenic near Walnut Lawn. Security cameras caught two men filling up a plastic tub with the victims’ tools.

The crime happened in a neighborhood on South Scenic near Walnut Lawn.
Greene County deputies say the thieves got into the victim’s garage and stole several pieces of expensive equipment worth a total of $2,073. The crime happened between 4:00 a.m. and 6:00 a.m.

Investigators say the men also stole more than $2,000 worth of equipment and tools.
The homeowner’s Ring doorbell camera captured video of the men digging through a dumpster in the driveway.

The victim reported the following items as stolen:

· Ryobi impact drill – $60

· Ryobi drill/driver - $100

· Ryobi reciprocating saw - $99

· Ryobi power caulk gun - $99

· Ryobi circular saw - $99

· Ryobi multi-tool – $70

· Ryobi grinder - $70

· Ryobi 24″ hedge trimmer - $90

· Ryobi 18V batteries and charger - $200

· 2 Ryobi tool bags - $50

· Ryobi 40V battery and charger - $100

· Rockwell multi-tool - $70

· Toro 24″ hedge trimmer - $80

· Craftsman 18″ hedge trimmer - $60

· Ryobi 8″ chainsaw - $100

· Ryobi 18V high impact nailer - $120

· Complete toolbox - $300

· 24 piece ratchet Set - $150

· Ryobi jigsaw - $49

· Million Candle rechargeable lantern - $107

If you recognize the men in the video call the Greene County Tipline at (417) 829-6230.

CLICK HERE: Give a tip to the Greene County Sheriff's Office
