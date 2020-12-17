Doctors, nurses at Baxter Regional Medical Center receive COVID-19 vaccinations

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - Doctors and nurses at Baxter Regional Medical Center in Mountain Home, Ark. received vaccinations for COVID-19 Thursday morning.

Staff administered the shots to about 100 employees in the first hour. Front line workers will receive the shots first. Staff will then administer the vaccine to other hospital employees.

The state of Arkansas received its first shipment of the vaccine on Monday.

Cases of the virus in northern Arkansas remain steady. County health leaders report more than 1,700 cases since the pandemic.

To report a correction or typo, please email digitalnews@ky3.com

Copyright 2020 KY3. All rights reserved.