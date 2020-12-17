Advertisement

Doctors, nurses at Baxter Regional Medical Center receive COVID-19 vaccinations

Baxter Regional Medical Center
Baxter Regional Medical Center(ky3)
By KY3 Staff
Published: Dec. 17, 2020 at 9:14 AM CST|Updated: 10 minutes ago
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - Doctors and nurses at Baxter Regional Medical Center in Mountain Home, Ark. received vaccinations for COVID-19 Thursday morning.

Staff administered the shots to about 100 employees in the first hour. Front line workers will receive the shots first. Staff will then administer the vaccine to other hospital employees.

The state of Arkansas received its first shipment of the vaccine on Monday.

Cases of the virus in northern Arkansas remain steady. County health leaders report more than 1,700 cases since the pandemic.

To report a correction or typo, please email digitalnews@ky3.com

