LIST: See restaurants open for Christmas Day

Planning to eat out on Christmas day? There are several restaurants in the Ozarks planning to open. Here’s the list.
Alli’s Family 4525 W Chestnut Expy 6 a.m.-8 p.m.
Applebee’s Locations Springfield 4 p.m-10 p.m.
Bawi Korean BBQ 4121 S National Ave 2 p.m.- 8 p.m.
Denny’s 4760 South Campbell 24/7
Domino’s Pizza Locations 4 p.m.- Midnight
Golden Korean 1406 West Sunshine Street 11 a.m.- 8 p.m.
Hinode Japanese Steakhouse and Sushi 4301 S National Avenue 2 p.m.-8 p.m.
Hooters 2010 East Independence 4:30 p.m.- 1 p.m.
Ichiban Buffet Springfield 11 a.m. - 10 p.m.
IHOP Restaurants Springfield 6 a.m. - 2 p.m.
Norma’s Carriage House 1537 North Glenstone Avenue 6 a.m.- 8 p.m.
Sakura Japanese restaurant 3230 S National Avenue 12 p.m. - 8 p.m.
Springfield Family Restaurant 2222 South Campbell Avenue 7 a.m.- 8 p.m.
Star Bar Restaurant 100 Fall Creek Drive, Branson, Mo. 9 a.m. - 11 p.m.
Waffle House Locations Springfield 24/7
Wayo Japanese 2119 Glenstone Avenue Noon - 9 p.m.
Ziggie’s Cafe Locations Springfield 6 a.m.- 2 p.m.
