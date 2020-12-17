LIST: See restaurants open for Christmas Day

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) -

Planning to eat out on Christmas day? There are several restaurants in the Ozarks planning to open. Here’s the list.

Alli’s Family 4525 W Chestnut Expy 6 a.m.-8 p.m.

Applebee’s Locations Springfield 4 p.m-10 p.m.

Bawi Korean BBQ 4121 S National Ave 2 p.m.- 8 p.m.

Denny’s 4760 South Campbell 24/7

Domino’s Pizza Locations 4 p.m.- Midnight

Golden Korean 1406 West Sunshine Street 11 a.m.- 8 p.m.

Hinode Japanese Steakhouse and Sushi 4301 S National Avenue 2 p.m.-8 p.m.

Hooters 2010 East Independence 4:30 p.m.- 1 p.m.

Ichiban Buffet Springfield 11 a.m. - 10 p.m.

IHOP Restaurants Springfield 6 a.m. - 2 p.m.

Norma’s Carriage House 1537 North Glenstone Avenue 6 a.m.- 8 p.m.

Sakura Japanese restaurant 3230 S National Avenue 12 p.m. - 8 p.m.

Springfield Family Restaurant 2222 South Campbell Avenue 7 a.m.- 8 p.m.

Star Bar Restaurant 100 Fall Creek Drive, Branson, Mo. 9 a.m. - 11 p.m.

Waffle House Locations Springfield 24/7

Wayo Japanese 2119 Glenstone Avenue Noon - 9 p.m.

Ziggie’s Cafe Locations Springfield 6 a.m.- 2 p.m.

If you would like to be added to the list, just email us at digitalnews@ky3.com ...

