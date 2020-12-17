Advertisement

Man faces criminal charges for sex crimes in Greene County

Miko Simpson.
Miko Simpson.(Greene County Jail)
By KY3 Staff
Published: Dec. 17, 2020 at 3:35 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - A man accused of sex crimes in Greene County faces criminal charges for several alleged incidents.

Miko Simpson, 25, faces three charges of second-degree rape, one count of first-degree rape or attempted rape, two counts of second-degree sodomy and one count of first-degree trespassing.

According to court documents, Simpson faces criminal charges for four incidents ranging from Sept. 28, 2020 to Dec. 5, 2020. A probable cause statement says Simpson violated a trespass order prior to the crimes on Dec. 5.

Police issued a warrant for Simpson’s arrest on Dec. 16. He has been booked into the Greene County Jail. The Springfield Police Department is listed as the investigating agency.

Per court documents, Simpson does not have a permanent address in Greene County and stays with friends. His last permanent address on record was in St. Louis County.

