Missouri Lottery to reinstate limits on ticket purchases

(WIBW)
By KY3 Staff
Published: Dec. 17, 2020 at 2:37 PM CST|Updated: 50 minutes ago
JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. (AP) - The Missouri Lottery plans to limit how many tickets individuals can buy in one day.

The Lottery Commission voted Thursday to ban the selling of more than $10,000 in tickets to one person in a 24-hour period. Former Gov. Eric Greitens administration removed a previous cap as part of an effort to reduce government regulation.

May Scheve, executive director of the lottery, acknowledged it is rare for anyone to buy $10,000 worth of tickets in one day. But she said the change could stop someone from trying to bypass the system by buying a large number of tickets to win a major prize.

