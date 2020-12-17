Advertisement

Missouri panel turns aside utility shutoff moratorium

(KY3)
By Associated Press
Published: Dec. 17, 2020 at 2:06 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. (AP) -The Missouri Public Service Commission turned down a request that sought a moratorium on utility shutoffs due to the COVID-19 pandemic, saying it has no authority to grant such an order.

The Consumers Council of Missouri filed a request for the emergency order that would have prohibited disconnection or discontinuation of residential electric, natural gas and water service through at least March 31.

The commission said in a statement released Wednesday that while it “shares its concern for the well-being of utility customers and all Missouri citizens during the pandemic,” it lacks authority from the Legislature to issue a shutoff moratorium.

The statement also said the Consumers Council failed to prove that a moratorium “is necessary to protect the public from an immediate danger.”

A phone message left Thursday with the St. Louis-based council was not immediately returned.

The Missouri Department of Health and Senior Services on Thursday cited 3,569 new confirmed cases of COVID-19, and 35 additional deaths. The state has reported 356,607 cases and 4,834 deaths since the pandemic began.

An additional 13 deaths were reported in Greene County. All 13 people were in their 60s or older, including five people in their 90s and one woman who was over 100 years old. Nine lived in long-term care facilities and all 13 had existing health conditions, according to the Springfield-Greene County Health Department.

All told, 260 Greene County residents have died from the virus, including 64 people this month.

Copyright 2020 AP. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Springfield masking ordinance issued.
Springfield Police Department hands out first mask mandate violation ticket, more to come
Former Springfield City Councilman Tommy Bieker passed away this weekend after battling...
Anti-masker becomes mask supporter after hearing former Springfield city councilman’s dying wish
Scott Haymes recovering from COVID
“Walking miracle” leaves Mercy Springfield, nurses say they “needed this too”
Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell of Kentucky, speaks during a news conference following a...
Stimulus checks back in as negotiators near agreement on COVID-19 aid bill
Warm and windy Friday afternoon.
FIRST ALERT WEATHER: Warmer across the Ozarks Thursday

Latest News

Missouri Lottery to reinstate limits on ticket purchases
Branson police to ramp up DWI enforcement ahead of the holidays
Baxter Regional Medical Center
Doctors, nurses at Baxter Regional Medical Center receive COVID-19 vaccinations
Courtesy: Ozark Police Dept.
Police in Ozark, Mo. searching for driver involved in road rage shooting