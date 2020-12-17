Missouri State University celebrates expansion to its health sciences building

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - Leaders at Missouri State University celebrated an expansion to the McQueary Family Health Sciences Hall.

Governor Parson dedicated the newly renovated space. The additions include a 240 seat tiered classroom, office space and student space.

The governor says the expansion means a lot to the future of Missouri.

“I’m just thankful Missouri State is here and what its done during this time and what it means to the future of our state,” said Gov. Parson. “Expanding this nursing program or any kind of healthcare is a huge plus for us. We realize now we got to do more and the universities were well in front of this.”

The $4 million expansion began in the summer of 2019 before being completed earlier in 2020.

To report a correction or typo, please email digitalnews@ky3.com

Copyright 2020 KY3. All rights reserved.