Monett, Mo. company announces expansion, new jobs

MONETT, Mo. (Edited News Release/KY3) - PlayPower, Inc. announced plans to expand their facility in Monett.

This expansion represents an investment of more than $2 million and is expected to create 82 new jobs in the area.

“PlayPower’s expansion in Monett is exciting news for Missouri,” Governor Mike Parson said. “This is a great opportunity for our citizens and economy, and we look forward to PlayPower’s continued success.”

Monett is the manufacturing home for many of PlayPower’s premier brands including Miracle Recreation®, Little Tikes Commercial®, and EZ Dock®. This investment will enable the company to expand manufacturing capabilities in Monett for its Wabash Valley® site amenities products.

“Missouri has been an outstanding partner for PlayPower. We are grateful to Governor Parson for his strong collaboration with Missouri’s businesses to encourage investment and the development of the state’s workforce,” Bryan Yeazel, PlayPower’s Chief Executive Officer said. “We are also very grateful to Monett Mayor Mike Brownsberger, City Administrator Dennis Pyle, and DED Director Rob Dixon. PlayPower is proud to be a key part of the community fabric of Monett. We are excited to make this investment in Missouri and further commit to our extraordinary team in Monett.”

PlayPower, Inc. is a leading manufacturer of outdoor recreational products and the world’s largest, fully integrated manufacturer of commercial playground equipment, surfacing solutions, floating dock systems and lifts for boats and personal watercraft, shade solutions and site furnishings. The company has facilities in Huntersville, NC; Monett, MO; Lewisburg, PA, Englewood, CO, Silverlake, IN; Dallas, TX; Nogales, Mexico; Selby, England; Perth, Scotland; Sosnowiec, Poland; and Aneby, Sweden. PlayPower, Inc’s. goal is to lead the market in all areas in which it competes and to continue to bring innovation and fun to the marketplace.

“Congratulations to PlayPower, and we thank them for investing in Missouri,” Missouri Department of Economic Development Director Rob Dixon said. “Businesses continue to choose Missouri because we focus on workforce development, infrastructure, and maintaining our pro-growth business climate.”

PlayPower is using the Missouri Works program, an incentive tool to help companies expand and retain workers by providing access to capital through withholdings or tax credits for job creation. In addition PlayPower is partnering with Missouri One Start, a division of the Department of Economic Development, to provide training and recruitment assistance that is tailored to meet the specific workforce needs of the company. Missouri One Start’s professional training network ensures companies have the right workforce with the right skillset, when they need it.

