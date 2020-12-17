MSU Bears tip-off basketball season with new COVID-19 protocols

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - After five games were called off because of the coronavirus, the Missouri State Bears basketball team finally tipped off the season Wednesday night.

There are no cheerleaders and teams are spread out on the sidelines, but unlike other schools, fans are allowed.

Dave and Donna Beckett have been Bears fans for decades.

“Since the ’73, ’74 season,” said Dave said.

They handed their love for the game down to their daughter.

“Yeah, they’ve had season tickets my whole life so I don’t know anything different than Missouri State basketball,” said daughter Denae Beckett.

This season looks differently than any other, but this family is thrilled to see their favorite team back in action.

“Every season opener is exciting to us. We enjoy coming whether it’s the middle of December or the first of November,” Dave Beckett said.

JQH Arena Executive Director Keith Boaz is thankful the Bears are one of the only teams in the Missouri Valley Conference allowing fans. He said there are precautions in place.

“Everything from social distancing at the ticket lines as you can see behind me, we’ve added additional hand sanitizing stations throughout the venue,” he said.

Boaz said masking is required, along with limited capacities and social distancing. He said the 11,000-seat stadium now has a capacity of about 3,500 and the lower-level is solely reserved for season ticket holders. He said the only single ticket options are for the upper-level seats.

“We have every other row blocked off. We have pads built in within our ticketing system so that way you have social distancing to your left, to your right, in front of you, behind you,” he said.

Boaz said his team is doing everything possible to salvage the rest of the season.

“We’re just glad we can have some sort of a resemblance of a normal season even if it is with a greatly reduced capacity,” he said.

Boaz said fans are following the new rules. Like the Becketts, many are just grateful for a chance to support their Bears.

“We’re wearing masks, whatever it takes to be here to watch basketball, that’s what we’ll do,” said Denae Beckett.

There will be more basketball games at JQH Arena on Saturday.

