On Your Side: Last minute gift ideas

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) -Christmas is next week. Shipping deadlines are here. Still, you might be unsure what to get a few people.

For the tween in your life, consider a CD. Put away a few hundred dollars now at your bank or credit union. When it’s time to buy a car or go to college, that money will come in handy.

“They might not see the value immediately, but when it comes time that it’s matured and earned money, that’s always a great thing,” said Miranda Proe with BluCurrent Credit Union.

Buying stocks can be a fun learning experience. There are plenty of apps. Word to the wise, set a budget for the account. Those under eighteen need what’s called a custodial account.

Here are three cheap gift ideas.

Make a Christmas ornament.

Your loved one will treasure this. These become special keepsakes.

Make holiday goodies.

This a memorable family project and who doesn’t love Christmas cookies?

A photo collage.

Scroll through your phone and pick your favorites. Then plug those into an app.

Here’s a free idea. All you need is your smartphone.

“Consider recording an interview with an elderly family member and sharing it with the rest of the family. Ask them about their childhood and get them to tell their stories. What a literally priceless gift that will cost nothing to do, besides time and energy,” said Kenny Gott with Piatchek & Associates.

