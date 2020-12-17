Advertisement

Police in Ozark, Mo. searching for driver involved in road rage shooting

Courtesy: Ozark Police Dept.
Courtesy: Ozark Police Dept.(KY3)
By KY3 Staff
Published: Dec. 17, 2020 at 1:22 PM CST|Updated: 35 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - Police ask the public’s help in locating a driver involved in a road rage shooting in Ozark, Mo.

The shooting happened around 6 p.m. Wednesday night near the intersection of South Street and 9th Street. Investigators say the road rage incident led to a shooting. Police say a bullet hit the victim’s vehicle head rest. The victim did not know the shooter.

The shooter’s vehicle is a black Chevrolet HHR. If you have information regarding the incident, please contact the Ozark Police Department at 417-581-6600.

To report a correction or typo, please email digitalnews@ky3.com

Copyright 2020 KY3. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Springfield masking ordinance issued.
Springfield Police Department hands out first mask mandate violation ticket, more to come
Scott Haymes recovering from COVID
“Walking miracle” leaves Mercy Springfield, nurses say they “needed this too”
Former Springfield City Councilman Tommy Bieker passed away this weekend after battling...
Anti-masker becomes mask supporter after hearing former Springfield city councilman’s dying wish
Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell of Kentucky, speaks during a news conference following a...
Stimulus checks back in as negotiators near agreement on COVID-19 aid bill
Here's a breakdown of cases in both states and the Ozarks.
CORONAVIRUS UPDATE: Missouri reports nearly 5,400+ new cases; Arkansas adds 2,300+ cases

Latest News

Baxter Regional Medical Center
Doctors, nurses at Baxter Regional Medical Center receive COVID-19 vaccinations
Warm and windy Friday afternoon.
FIRST ALERT WEATHER: Warmer across the Ozarks Thursday
PlayPower/Monett, Mo.
Monett, Mo. company announces expansion, new jobs
Missouri running back Larry Rountree III celebrates after scoring on a 1-yard run during the...
Missouri, Mississippi State face off in delayed SEC finale