Police in Ozark, Mo. searching for driver involved in road rage shooting

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - Police ask the public’s help in locating a driver involved in a road rage shooting in Ozark, Mo.

The shooting happened around 6 p.m. Wednesday night near the intersection of South Street and 9th Street. Investigators say the road rage incident led to a shooting. Police say a bullet hit the victim’s vehicle head rest. The victim did not know the shooter.

The shooter’s vehicle is a black Chevrolet HHR. If you have information regarding the incident, please contact the Ozark Police Department at 417-581-6600.

