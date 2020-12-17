Advertisement

Prim lifts Missouri St. over William Jewell

Missouri State Basketball
Missouri State Basketball(ky3)
By Associated Press
Published: Dec. 16, 2020 at 10:28 PM CST
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (AP) — Gaige Prim had 20 points as Missouri State beat William Jewell 73-64 on Wednesday night.

Prim made 9 of 11 shots. He added eight assists.

Ja’Monta Black had 16 points and eight rebounds for Missouri State (1-0). Isiaih Mosley added 13 points. He also had eight turnovers. Jared Ridder had 10 points.

Grant Stubbs had 12 points and 11 rebounds for the Cardinals. Mason Alexander added 10 points. Jackson Golightly had 10 points.

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

