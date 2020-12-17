Advertisement

Prim Pumps In 20, Bears Win Season Opener

Bears shoot 67% in the second half
Dana Ford applauds his Bears at JQH Arena.
Dana Ford applauds his Bears at JQH Arena.(KYTV)
By Chad Plein
Published: Dec. 16, 2020 at 11:20 PM CST|Updated: 53 minutes ago
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - SPRINGFIELD – Led by 20 points from senior Gaige Prim, Missouri State turned back visiting William Jewell College, 73-64, here Wednesday in the season opener for the Bears.

For the complete story click here to visit Ozarks Sports Zone.

Copyright 2020 KY3. All rights reserved.

