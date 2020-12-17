Prim Pumps In 20, Bears Win Season Opener

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - SPRINGFIELD – Led by 20 points from senior Gaige Prim, Missouri State turned back visiting William Jewell College, 73-64, here Wednesday in the season opener for the Bears.

For the complete story click here to visit Ozarks Sports Zone.

To report a correction or typo, please email digitalnews@ky3.com

Copyright 2020 KY3. All rights reserved.