Prim Pumps In 20, Bears Win Season Opener
Bears shoot 67% in the second half
Published: Dec. 16, 2020 at 11:20 PM CST|Updated: 53 minutes ago
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - SPRINGFIELD – Led by 20 points from senior Gaige Prim, Missouri State turned back visiting William Jewell College, 73-64, here Wednesday in the season opener for the Bears.
For the complete story click here to visit Ozarks Sports Zone.
