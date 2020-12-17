Advertisement

Republic, Mo. Police search for a missing teenager

Noah Goes Courtesy: Republic Police Department
Noah Goes Courtesy: Republic Police Department(KYTV)
By KY3 Staff
Published: Dec. 17, 2020 at 6:20 AM CST|Updated: 1 hours ago
REPUBLIC, Mo. (KY3) -The police department is asking for your help in locating a missing teenager.

Noah Goes, 14, was last seen between 11:30 p.m. Wednesday and 1:30 a.m. Thursday at his house in the vicinity of E. Halsey St. and Fountain Ave.

Noah is 5′9, weighs about 110 pounds, has short brown hair and hazel eyes. He was wearing a pair of Star Wars pajama pants and black hoodie. It’s possible he is not wearing shoes.

If you have seen Noah or have any information about his whereabouts, you’re asked to call 911.

