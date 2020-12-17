Advertisement

Springfield church cancels traditional Christmas day meal, gathering because of COVID-19

By KY3 Staff
Published: Dec. 17, 2020 at 11:20 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - A Springfield church canceled a traditional annual Christmas dinner because of COVID-19.

Staff at First in Calvary Presbyterian Church says their annual Christmas dinner on Christmas Day is really part of the DNA of their church. This would have been the 39th year for their event called Christmas Dinner for Those Alone. Church staff hosts between 600 and 800 each Christmas. This season, they just could not figure out a way to have everyone safely social distance while preparing and eating a meal.

And they decided against a drive-thru or to go style Christmas dinner because that’s not what their event is about.

“Could do a drive-thru thing, but that kind of defeats the purpose of the event, which is the fellowship,” said Art Hains, First and Calvary Presbyterian Church Session Representative. “So, there will be other food opportunities provided in the community, but as far as this specific one, just not possible because of the current circumstances.”

The church will support other organizations like Victory Mission and Crosslines in the efforts to provide Christmas dinners. Crosslands food pantry distributes Christmas food baskets. And Victory Mission provides holiday meals to multiple churches around the community to host smaller Christmas dinners.

To report a correction or typo, please email digitalnews@ky3.com

Copyright 2020 KY3. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Springfield masking ordinance issued.
Springfield Police Department hands out first mask mandate violation ticket, more to come
Scott Haymes recovering from COVID
“Walking miracle” leaves Mercy Springfield, nurses say they “needed this too”
Former Springfield City Councilman Tommy Bieker passed away this weekend after battling...
Anti-masker becomes mask supporter after hearing former Springfield city councilman’s dying wish
Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell of Kentucky, speaks during a news conference following a...
Stimulus checks back in as negotiators near agreement on COVID-19 aid bill
Here's a breakdown of cases in both states and the Ozarks.
CORONAVIRUS UPDATE: Missouri reports nearly 5,400+ new cases; Arkansas adds 2,300+ cases

Latest News

COVID-19 claimed the life of a Louisiana couple, shown here with their daughter.
Long-married Louisiana couple dies of COVID-19, pneumonia days apart
COVID-19 claimed the life of a Louisiana couple, shown here with their daughter.
Long-married couple from Louisiana dies of COVID-19 within days of each other
FILE - In this Dec. 15, 2020, file photo, a droplet falls from a syringe after a health care...
2nd COVID-19 vaccine gets public review ahead of US decision
In this May 6, 2020 photo, a sign stands outside the Department of Labor's headquarters in...
US jobless claims rise to 885,000 amid resurgence of virus