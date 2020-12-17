Springfield church cancels traditional Christmas day meal, gathering because of COVID-19

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - A Springfield church canceled a traditional annual Christmas dinner because of COVID-19.

Staff at First in Calvary Presbyterian Church says their annual Christmas dinner on Christmas Day is really part of the DNA of their church. This would have been the 39th year for their event called Christmas Dinner for Those Alone. Church staff hosts between 600 and 800 each Christmas. This season, they just could not figure out a way to have everyone safely social distance while preparing and eating a meal.

And they decided against a drive-thru or to go style Christmas dinner because that’s not what their event is about.

“Could do a drive-thru thing, but that kind of defeats the purpose of the event, which is the fellowship,” said Art Hains, First and Calvary Presbyterian Church Session Representative. “So, there will be other food opportunities provided in the community, but as far as this specific one, just not possible because of the current circumstances.”

The church will support other organizations like Victory Mission and Crosslines in the efforts to provide Christmas dinners. Crosslands food pantry distributes Christmas food baskets. And Victory Mission provides holiday meals to multiple churches around the community to host smaller Christmas dinners.

