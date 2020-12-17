Springfield officer honored with award for helping homeless man

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - A Springfield police officer is being honored for going above and beyond the call of duty to help a homeless man.

Corporal Mike Evans received the “No One Sleeps Outside Award” from Eden Village, a charity that helps the homeless find stable shelter.

While patrolling downtown Springfield, Evans met a man who said he wanted to get treatment for a substance abuse issue and get home to his family. Corporal Evans took it upon himself to call the man’s mother and make arrangements to get him home safe.

“I don’t ever just walk past them. I stop talk to them, find out about their life, talk to them about my life. Just kind of see what’s going on with them and how they’re doing that day, because in the end they’re people just like the rest of us,” said Evans on interactions with homeless people in the Springfield community.

Springfield Police Chief Paul Williams also accepted an award Thursday on behalf of the entire department from the National Alliance on Mental Illness. This comes for the work the Springfield Police Department has done to help people struggling with psychological issues.

