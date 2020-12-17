Advertisement

Springfield officer honored with award for helping homeless man

By KY3 Staff
Published: Dec. 17, 2020 at 5:44 PM CST|Updated: 46 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - A Springfield police officer is being honored for going above and beyond the call of duty to help a homeless man.

Corporal Mike Evans received the “No One Sleeps Outside Award” from Eden Village, a charity that helps the homeless find stable shelter. 

While patrolling downtown Springfield, Evans met a man who said he wanted to get treatment for a substance abuse issue and get home to his family. Corporal Evans took it upon himself to call the man’s mother and make arrangements to get him home safe.

“I don’t ever just walk past them. I stop talk to them, find out about their life, talk to them about my life. Just kind of see what’s going on with them and how they’re doing that day, because in the end they’re people just like the rest of us,” said Evans on interactions with homeless people in the Springfield community.

Springfield Police Chief Paul Williams also accepted an award Thursday on behalf of the entire department from the National Alliance on Mental Illness. This comes for the work the Springfield Police Department has done to help people struggling with psychological issues.

To report a correction or typo, please email digitalnews@ky3.com

Copyright 2020 KY3. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Springfield masking ordinance issued.
Springfield Police Department hands out first mask mandate violation ticket, more to come
Former Springfield City Councilman Tommy Bieker passed away this weekend after battling...
Anti-masker becomes mask supporter after hearing former Springfield city councilman’s dying wish
Scott Haymes recovering from COVID
“Walking miracle” leaves Mercy Springfield, nurses say they “needed this too”
Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell of Kentucky, speaks during a news conference following a...
Stimulus checks back in as negotiators near agreement on COVID-19 aid bill
Warm and windy Friday afternoon.
FIRST ALERT WEATHER: Warmer across the Ozarks Thursday

Latest News

The little city of Fair Play is picking up the pieces after a former employee stole thousands...
Former Fair Play, Mo. employee charged with forgery, stealing with deceit
Terry Sanders talked to Daniel Posey about their performance for CPO's Christmas Special, "It's...
CPO’s “It’s A Wonderful Night” Featuring Terry Sanders
Ned Reynolds & Joe Daues talked to Daniel Posey about their performance for CPO's Christmas...
CPO’s “It’s A Wonderful Night” Featuring Ned Reynolds & Joe Daues
CoxHealth receives the Moderna vaccine, preparing vaccinations