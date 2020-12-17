Advertisement

State of Arkansas sets record for daily cases of COVID-19

FILE - In this Jan. 13, 2020, file photo, Arkansas Gov. Asa Hutchinson speaks to reporters in...
FILE - In this Jan. 13, 2020, file photo, Arkansas Gov. Asa Hutchinson speaks to reporters in Little Rock, Ark. Hutchinson isn't on the ballot in Tuesday's election but he's still a major player in it. The governor has appeared in an ad for fellow Republican Rep. French Hill, who's in an unexpectedly tight reelection fight. (AP Photo/Andrew Demillo, File)(Andrew Demillo | AP)
By KY3 Staff
Published: Dec. 17, 2020 at 5:12 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (KY3) - Arkansas Governor Asa Hutchinson says it is a milestone the state did not want to meet.

On Thursday, the Arkansas Department of Health reported 3,039 new cases of COVID-19. The total shattered a record for daily cases. Deaths in the state rose by 38 to 3,112. The governor noted an increase in testing too.

“The 3,039 new cases today is a milestone we did not want to reach,” said Governor Hutchinson. “With over 17,000 COVID-19 test results over the past 24 hours, we see our testing continues to increase and identify cases.”

The governor warned Arkansans to remember to social distance and wear a mask.

“If we isolate and quarantine as needed, then the identifying of cases will help control the spread,” said Gov. Hutchinson. “We continue to work on vaccine distribution, but we have to focus on distancing and wearing our mask to slow this virus down.”

The Arkansas Health Department reported that the top counties for new cases are Washington, 326; Pulaski, 288; Benton, 226; Craighead, 153; and Saline, 113.

