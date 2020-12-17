Advertisement

Thieves break into Salvation Army van in Springfield, steal a laptop and two red kettles

(KY3)
By KY3 Staff
Published: Dec. 17, 2020 at 4:34 PM CST|Updated: 25 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - The Salvation Army in Springfield is missing a laptop and two red kettles after someone recently broke into one of their vans parked at a business.

Prior to the break-in, a staff member had stopped by a business to pick up toys from the Angel Trees.   

Workers are now worried the thief will use the kettles to collect money. Authorities are investigating the theft, but no suspect information is available at this time.

The Salvation Army also says someone stole catalytic converters from a box truck that is used to pick up food.

To report a correction or typo, please email digitalnews@ky3.com

Copyright 2020 KY3. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Springfield masking ordinance issued.
Springfield Police Department hands out first mask mandate violation ticket, more to come
Former Springfield City Councilman Tommy Bieker passed away this weekend after battling...
Anti-masker becomes mask supporter after hearing former Springfield city councilman’s dying wish
Scott Haymes recovering from COVID
“Walking miracle” leaves Mercy Springfield, nurses say they “needed this too”
Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell of Kentucky, speaks during a news conference following a...
Stimulus checks back in as negotiators near agreement on COVID-19 aid bill
Warm and windy Friday afternoon.
FIRST ALERT WEATHER: Warmer across the Ozarks Thursday

Latest News

Doctors, nurses at Baxter Regional Medical Center receive COVID-19 vaccinations
Springfield church cancels traditional Christmas dinner because of COVID-19 fears
Missouri State University celebrates expansion to its health sciences building
Missouri State University reveals expansion of its health sciences building.
Missouri State University celebrates expansion to its health sciences building