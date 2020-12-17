Thieves break into Salvation Army van in Springfield, steal a laptop and two red kettles

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - The Salvation Army in Springfield is missing a laptop and two red kettles after someone recently broke into one of their vans parked at a business.

Prior to the break-in, a staff member had stopped by a business to pick up toys from the Angel Trees.

Workers are now worried the thief will use the kettles to collect money. Authorities are investigating the theft, but no suspect information is available at this time.

The Salvation Army also says someone stole catalytic converters from a box truck that is used to pick up food.

To report a correction or typo, please email digitalnews@ky3.com

Copyright 2020 KY3. All rights reserved.