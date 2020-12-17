Advertisement

Three charged with murder after body recovered from burned car in Baxter County, Ark.

Ryan Lindsey, Skylar Brazil and Allison Cunningham all faces murder charges in a Baxter County, Arkansas investigation.(Baxter County Sheriff's Office)
By KY3 Staff
Published: Dec. 17, 2020 at 5:03 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - Three people face murder charges after authorities in Baxter County, Arkansas recovered a body from a burned car Wednesday.

Ryan James Lindsey, 27; Skylar Whitney Brazil, 38; and Allison June Beckham Cunningham, 42 have all been charged with first-degree murder in the investigation. All three reside in Mountain Home, Arkansas.

Deputies responded to call around 10 a.m. Wednesday stating a car had been burned near Old Arkana Road. The caller told authorities it looked like a body was inside the car.

Investigators located a burned vehicle with apparent human remains inside. According to the Baxter County Sheriff’s Office, it appears the vehicle had been there for several days.

The name of the victim is being withheld, but an autopsy is pending to identify of the victim and the cause of death.

Investigators from the three agencies searched the burned vehicle, conducted interviews and executed search warrants at two homes in the Mountain Home area.

Three suspects were identified in the investigation. The sheriff’s office says Brazil was located late Wednesday night and hiding in weeds.

Authorities obtained arrest warrants Thursday for Lindsey and Cunningham, both who were arrested near Brownsville, Texas by officers with Texas Department of Public Safety working with information in the investigation. Lindsey and Cunningham will be extradited back to Arkansas.

Brazil is being held at the Baxter County Detention Center on a bond of $500,000, while bond for Ryan Lindsey and Allison Beckham was set at $1 million.

The Baxter County Sheriff’s Office, Mountain Home Police Department, Arkansas State Police, Baxter County Coroner’s Office, and the Arkansas Department of Corrections and Community Corrections all contributed to the investigation.

