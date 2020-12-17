Your COVID-19 vaccine questions answered

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - Mercy started giving volunteer frontline workers the Pfizer vaccine on Monday. That ramped up on Tuesday and Wednesday. Tuesday they gave 75 people doses and were planning to give a lot more Wednesday.

With it here finally we’ve got some questions about the vaccine answered.

The vaccine is distributed in two separate doses.

Both Pfizer and Moderna vaccines will require this.

And while Pfizer is what is being distributed now. Moderna could make its way soon.

If you get the Pfizer vaccine for your first dose will you definitely get Pfizer for the second or could you get Moderna?

“If you get the Pfizer vaccine you’ll need to stick with the Pfizer vaccine, Julie Warner, manager of infection prevention at Mercy Hospital says. “If you get the Moderna you’ll need to stick with that. Like any other kind of medication, you don’t want to have to mix them. Pfizer has a specific makeup of their vaccine… so does Moderna.”

Turns out the second dose hasn’t even be distributed yet.

So, could we run out of a second dose?

“The government has allocated in the first shipment the first dose,” Warner says. “They have held back the second dose. When it is time they will also send it. So they have put in place a good checks and balances. So there won’t be any shortage the second time around.”

Mercy says they’ve had a lot of interest in people hoping to get vaccinated.

It’s something Warner says everyone should consider even if they’ve already had the Coronavirus.

If you’ve already had COVID-19 should you still get the vaccine?

“So if you have already had COVID they are recommending that you go ahead and get the vaccine,” Warner says. “It’s not a mandatory thing. We do not know how long the antibodies if you have had covid, will last just as we don’t know how long they will last after you have received the vaccine.”

While the vaccine is 95 percent effective it doesn’t mean everything goes back to normal after you get it.

Do you still need to wear a mask once you get the vaccine?

“Currently you will have to continue to wear your mask,” Warner says. “Even though you have had the vaccine and you have made antibodies there’s a chance just like when you get the flu shot you could get the flu. You could also get COVID. It would be a lesser version than COVID but you would still be infectious to others so that is why you still need to wear your mask.”

When will the vaccine be available to everyone?

“We are not sure when this vaccine will be available to the general public,” Warner adds. “We’re working really hard to get it out as quick as we can.”

Once they are available local hospitals and doctors offices will put out updates through their online portals.

Copyright 2020 KY3. All rights reserved.