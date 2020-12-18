CoxHealth receives 1,500 Christmas cards from community thanking employees for their service

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - Community members stepped up to offer CoxHealth a nice holiday surprise Friday.

The “Have Faith Initiative” delivered 1,500 handmade Christmas card to CoxHealth employees ahead of the holidays. The cards included special messages thanking healthcare workers for their service.

CoxHealth CEO Steve Edwards thanks Deanna Carpenter “for being the inspirational driver of the project.”

Thank you so much to the “Have Faith Initiative” for delivering 1,500 hand made Christmas cards to support our employees during the holidays. And thanks for the special leadership of Deanna Carpenter for being the inspirational driver of this project. pic.twitter.com/kmhYHXDLBe — Steve Edwards (@SDECoxHealth) December 18, 2020

