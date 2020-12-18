CoxHealth receives 1,500 Christmas cards from community thanking employees for their service
Published: Dec. 18, 2020 at 11:46 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - Community members stepped up to offer CoxHealth a nice holiday surprise Friday.
The “Have Faith Initiative” delivered 1,500 handmade Christmas card to CoxHealth employees ahead of the holidays. The cards included special messages thanking healthcare workers for their service.
CoxHealth CEO Steve Edwards thanks Deanna Carpenter “for being the inspirational driver of the project.”
